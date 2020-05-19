CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security has been approved to purchase personal protective equipment for local non-medical, non-public safety businesses.
Businesses wishing to acquire PPE must place a request using the PPE Request Form at the top of the WOHS homepage at https://hls.wyo.gov/. Supplies are limited, so requests are not guaranteed.
WOHS will be working with Cheyenne-Laramie County Emergency Management Agency to coordinated distribution of the orders.
Medical and public safety organizations will continue to request PPE through Cheyenne-Laramie County Emergency Management.