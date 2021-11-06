CHEYENNE – On Friday, the Laramie County Canvassing Board certified the results of Tuesday’s One Percent Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax Election (sixth penny).
The board reviewed the unofficial recounted results of the Nov. 2 election which saw a voter turnout of 29.48%, with 13,347 ballots cast.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said changes from the unofficial results released on election night include the addition of one provisional ballot accepted by the board and results of a statutory recount conducted Nov. 3. The recount of votes was required because the difference between two ballots propositions – Proposition #11 for a gymnasium and gymnastics facility in Cheyenne and Proposition #14 for a minimum revenue guarantee for the Cheyenne airport – was less than 1%.
According to Lee, the recount was conducted using paper ballots, which were run through two different central count scanners four times in order to replicate and confirm results of the recount. The recount showed two fewer votes cast than unofficial election night figures, with no changes in the election outcomes.
Lee noted that Laramie County conducted a post-election audit of results on Nov. 4 as part of a pilot program performed under the direction of the Secretary of State. Representatives of political parties, county commissioners, League of Women Voters and Wyoming county clerks were present for the audit of 267 ballots, randomly selected and representing 2% of ballots cast in the Nov. 2 election.
“The audit took three and a half hours and documented 100% accuracy that ballots were tabulated as the voter had marked the ballot,” Lee said.