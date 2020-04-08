CHEYENNE – Marriage licenses from the Laramie County Clerk’s office are available by appointment only until further notice, according to a news release.
Persons wishing to obtain a license may schedule an appointment by calling 307-633-4256. No appointments are being scheduled April 8 through April 13.
Couples intending to have a civil ceremony are advised to check with Circuit Court at 307-633-4298 to see if marriage ceremonies are being performed.
For more information on obtaining a marriage license, visit the County Clerk’s website at https://www.laramiecountyclerk.com/marriage_licenses.aspx.