CHEYENNE – Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee released an update as to the status of the 1% specific purpose sales and use tax (sixth penny) at noon Friday.
Nearly 6,000 voters have already cast their ballots, an increase of more than 1,700 voters over last week. Of the 5,850 voters casting ballots, 3,620 voted early in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, while 2,228 absentee ballots were received by the clerk’s office.
Lee reported that most absentee voters – 78% – have returned their ballots to the clerk’s office, where they will be secured until being counted on Election Day. Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots to the clerk’s office.
Voters can deliver their ballots in person or use the 24-7 ballot drop box, located on Carey Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets. By law, absentee ballots delivered after the Nov. 2 deadline cannot be counted.
Monday is the last day to vote early in the atrium. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters in line by 4:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
On Election Day, voters may choose from among seven vote centers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote center locations are: David Romero Park, Storey Gym, CFD Event Center, North Christian Church, LCCC CCI Building, Event Center at Archer and Pine Bluffs Community Center. Voters can find the location of the nearest vote center and estimated wait times by using the online tool at: https://maps.laramiecounty.com/votecenters/.
Voters are reminded to present acceptable identification to the polls to vote. Acceptable IDs are any one of the following: driver’s license; Wyoming ID; Wyoming student ID from University of Wyoming, a community college or public school; U.S. military card; valid U.S. passport; tribal ID; or valid Medicare or Medicaid card.