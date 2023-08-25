CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Fire Authority will hold a bond election for voters in the area served by the district on Nov. 7, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.

The County Clerk’s office will conduct the election, which is only open to qualified electors living within the district, an 1,100-square mile area in northwestern Laramie County.

