.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Laramie County Clerk to conduct fire district bond election Nov. 7
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Fire Authority will hold a bond election for voters in the area served by the district on Nov. 7, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.
The County Clerk’s office will conduct the election, which is only open to qualified electors living within the district, an 1,100-square mile area in northwestern Laramie County.
The election asks voter approval for equipment purchases and fire station improvements through the issuance of up to $5.9 million in general obligation bonds. Interest on the bonds may not exceed 5.75% per annum and would mature in 5.5 years. If the measure is approved by voters, bonds will be payable from ad valorem property taxes levied against all taxable property in the district in amounts sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds in each year.
Lee said voters in the district may vote by absentee ballot or at the polling place, located at the LCFA Station #71, 5800 N. College Drive, on Election Day. To request an absentee mail ballot for the bond election, call the Clerk’s election office at 307-633-4242 or email election@laramiecountycountywy.gov with subject line Absentee Request_Your Name. When requesting an absentee ballot, voters must provide their full legal name, date of birth, residential address in the county and the address where the ballot is to be mailed. Ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 10.
Residents who have questions about voter registration and their eligibility to vote in the Nov. 7 bond election may contact the election office at 307-633-4242.
