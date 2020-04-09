CHEYENNE – Offices of the Laramie County Clerk will be closed Friday, April 10, and Monday, April 13, for a county holiday, according to a news release.
Offices closed include motor vehicle titles, recording, elections, marriages and administration.
Clerk’s offices will reopen Tuesday, April 14, and will continue to operate under procedures put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to the release. Drop boxes are set up for customers with paperwork for motor vehicle titles and recording. Marriage licenses are by appointment only.
The extra two days off, which were not included in the official holiday schedule, were approved Tuesday by the Laramie County Board of Commissioners “in consideration of the tireless and exhausting service provided by Laramie County employees as we adapt to the realities of life and work during a pandemic.” The closure applies to all county government offices, according to the resolution.
For more information, call 307-633-4264 or visit the clerk’s website at www.laramiecountyclerk.com.