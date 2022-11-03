...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A ballot is entered into the new ballot scanner and tabulator machine during a voting equipment test and demonstration at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, in Cheyenne this summer. The machine, which is new to Laramie County, was introduced to voters during the demo. “All polling places throughout Wyoming use the equipment to scan and tabulate ballots, so there is uniformity in this process across the state. It also streamlines our process, provides greater assurance that a voter will confirm their selections before casting that paper ballot, and will make our tabulation process on Election Day much more efficient,” said Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Offices of the Laramie County clerk, except for Real Estate and Recording, will be closed for business on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to the general election.
The reason for the closure is that staff will be managing and assisting election judges at vote centers during the election.
Offices closed on general election day are Motor Vehicle Titles, Marriage Licenses, Administration, Finance and the Records Center.
The clerk’s election office will respond to voters’ questions on Election Day, and the office will continue to receive voters’ absentee ballots until 7 p.m. Voters can also deposit their absentee ballots in the official ballot drop box, located outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex, on Carey Avenue between 19th and 20 streets.
The drop box will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots delivered after the deadline will not be counted.
Voters with Election Day questions can call 307-633-4242.
Normal business hours for all offices of the County Clerk will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 9.