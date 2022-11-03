Voting demo ballot

A ballot is entered into the new ballot scanner and tabulator machine during a voting equipment test and demonstration at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, in Cheyenne this summer. The machine, which is new to Laramie County, was introduced to voters during the demo. “All polling places throughout Wyoming use the equipment to scan and tabulate ballots, so there is uniformity in this process across the state. It also streamlines our process, provides greater assurance that a voter will confirm their selections before casting that paper ballot, and will make our tabulation process on Election Day much more efficient,” said Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Offices of the Laramie County clerk, except for Real Estate and Recording, will be closed for business on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to the general election.

The reason for the closure is that staff will be managing and assisting election judges at vote centers during the election.


