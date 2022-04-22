CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk’s Office has announced the launch of the county’s historical minutes site of Board of County Commissioners records dating from January 1868 through June 1994.

According to County Clerk Debra Lee, the site represents the culmination of 24 months of work that involved borrowing 272 volumes of archival records from State Archives, contracting to have records scanned and digitized under the direction of the Clerk’s Records Center staff, and development of the online site. Funding for the project was approved by commissioners.

“We are excited to make these historical records of Laramie County available for the first time to the public in a convenient and searchable manner,” Lee said in a news release. “It’s a fascinating look into the early history of Laramie County, and preserving these records in multiple formats ensures they are safeguarded.”

The public can search records online by year or descriptive words, save them to a clipboard, download and print them.

For a “how to” guide on how to find navigate the site, see the video at https://tinyurl.com/historicminutesvideo, or read the guide at https://tinyurl.com/historicminutesguide. Or just dive right in and explore the free historical records site at https://gov.arcasearch.com/uswylrc/.

Commission minutes, agendas, video, and supporting documents, January 1991 to current, are available online at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

