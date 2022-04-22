...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County. This includes the locations of Cheyenne
Buford and Whitaker.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Laramie County commissioner minutes back to 1868 available online
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk’s Office has announced the launch of the county’s historical minutes site of Board of County Commissioners records dating from January 1868 through June 1994.
According to County Clerk Debra Lee, the site represents the culmination of 24 months of work that involved borrowing 272 volumes of archival records from State Archives, contracting to have records scanned and digitized under the direction of the Clerk’s Records Center staff, and development of the online site. Funding for the project was approved by commissioners.
“We are excited to make these historical records of Laramie County available for the first time to the public in a convenient and searchable manner,” Lee said in a news release. “It’s a fascinating look into the early history of Laramie County, and preserving these records in multiple formats ensures they are safeguarded.”
The public can search records online by year or descriptive words, save them to a clipboard, download and print them.