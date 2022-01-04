CHEYENNE – Leadership changed Tuesday among the Laramie County Commissioners with the election of County Commissioner Troy Thompson as chairman.
Former Chairman Gunnar Malm passed the torch to Thompson after two years of serving as the head of the commission. He was joined in doing so by former Vice Chairman Buck Holmes, who will be replaced by County Commissioner Brian Lovett post-election.
“I was raised in Laramie County,” said Thompson. “I’ve spent my entire life here and I’ve been unbelievably blessed. And so to have the ability to give back to this community and play an active role in what happens in this community, I’m like the most blessed guy ever.”
The newly elected chairman has been a commissioner for more than a decade, sits on multiple local boards, is a member of the National Association of County Officials and serves on the Executive Board of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
He said he was proud to be a leader in the community, but gave credit to his fellow commissioners. He considers them equals in the process, and his role will only give him the opportunity to run the commissioner meetings and sign documents.
He also said he was proud of the work Malm accomplished throughout the pandemic. A few examples included the commissioners mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 in terms of county employment and pay, as well as organizing the distribution of federal funds.
“There’s been a lot of challenges,” he said. “And so to have Gunnar at the helm, he’s done a great job for us, and quite frankly, the people of Laramie County.”
Malm said although it was a difficult year, the county continued to grow in economic development in partnership with the city. There was a concentration of efforts on the diversification of the economy with companies such as Eagle Claw Fishing and a new Microsoft datacenter announcing their upcoming arrival, as well as encouraging manufacturing programs through Laramie County Community College.
He also noted one of the most exciting moments for the county in his time as chairman was the great success of the sixth-penny sales tax ballot. He considered it a historic win for the community in the most recent election, as 98% of the ballot was approved. The former chairman spent many hours in the previous months focusing on educating the public through presentations, alongside his colleagues.
“That tells us a lot about our community,” he said. “And hopefully tells us that they were receptive to how we tried to make the ballot as transparent as possible.”
Looking into the next year, he said he was eager to get to work on bringing those approved sixth-penny projects to fruition. Some of those included the construction of the new Laramie County Senior Activity center, the sewer line to Archer and an EMA storage building.
“I just want to continue to try and help different sectors of the community grow,” he said.
Thompson shared those sentiments moving forward. He will be working closely on the senior center project, which he said was the most near and dear to his heart. He explained the directors of the center tried to get on the ballot for nearly a decade with no success, and it was a long time coming.
He will now take on the commission as chairman until the next election held in 2023.