CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Board of Commissioners has imposed a partial fire ban as a result of recent dry conditions in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the discharge of fireworks and all outdoor fires have been prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Laramie County until the order is rescinded by the commissioners.
There are exceptions to the ban, including:
Trash or refuse fires between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., inside containers provided with spark arresters and located within a cleared area 10 feet in radius.
Campfires contained within an established fire ring at an established campground.
Charcoal fires within enclosed grills.
Use of acetylene cutting torches or electric arc welders in cleared areas 10 feet in radius.
Propane or open branding activities in cleared areas 10 feet in radius.
The ban does not include areas within incorporated cities and towns.