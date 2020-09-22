CHEYENNE – A recent 10% budget cut to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office – part of reductions implemented by every state agency – is having “devastating effects” on local public safety, leaving prosecutors unable to handle many juvenile and low-level misdemeanor cases.
That’s what Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove told state lawmakers Tuesday, as the first round of cuts to her office, totaling about $440,000, has left her staff with overwhelming caseloads.
“It means that we will no longer be able to prosecute CHINS cases (for) children in need of supervision, (and) we will no longer be able to handle educational neglect cases from Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2,” Manlove said. “We will no longer be able to prosecute low-level misdemeanor cases, with the exception of subsequent DUIs and domestic violence batteries.”
The cuts come as the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, which is one of two in the state, has seen an extreme increase in its caseload over the last 25 years.
In 1995, the local office prosecuted a total of nearly 750 cases, according to budget documents. By last year, that number had ballooned to roughly 5,200 cases.
The office’s budget cut has forced its attorneys to take two furloughed days per month, Manlove said, and each staff member has taken one furloughed day per month.
“That’s a total of 428 days, which equates to one and a half positions,” she added.
With her team already carrying a “staggering caseload,” Manlove said they have informed local law enforcement and partner agencies that some cases in which charges have already been filed will have to be dismissed.
“I didn’t run to be a progressive prosecutor, like my colleagues in Chicago and San Francisco and Portland,” Manlove told members of the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee.
“That’s never been my platform – I believe in accountability,” she continued. “Yet on my watch, what’s going to happen is effectively decriminalization of a lot of behavior that (the Legislature) has determined is illegal, because I simply don’t have the resources.”
For example, prosecutors will likely be unable to take on animal cruelty cases through the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, or low-level misdemeanor cases at Curt Gowdy State Park, according to budget documents.
The lack of resources in her office could also lead to repeat offenders showing up more frequently in court. In a statement included in a document submitted to the state Budget Division, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak stated “without strong prosecution comes a waste of law enforcement resources.”
“Over the years, it has become apparent that without aggressive district attorney prosecution, the rate of recidivism increases,” Kozak stated. “Repeat offenders drain a community of law enforcement resources and pose a significant threat to public safety.”
With local prosecutors unable to pursue charges for some low-level offenses, a new program backed by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office could help divert some of those cases. Unveiled last week, the Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion, or LEAD, program allows police officers to refer those with behavioral health or substance abuse issues to a case manager, instead of arresting them for nonviolent, misdemeanor offenses.
However, the effects of the state budget cuts will still be felt squarely in both Manlove’s office and other judicial agencies. The Wyoming Public Defender’s Office, which cut about $3 million from its budget last month, could soon face another constitutional crisis as a result of its staff’s overbearing caseloads.
The roughly $250 million cut to the state’s budget for the 2021-22 biennium, meanwhile, will likely not be the last, as Gov. Mark Gordon has said he plans to release an additional 10% cut in early fall in response to a historic revenue shortfall.
With more cuts on the horizon, the challenges facing Wyoming’s criminal justice system could result in “an abrogation of a fundamental role of government in upholding the rule of law,” according to a budget document from the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.
“If the work of the prosecutor’s office is not given funding priority, the natural consequence will be that public safety and personal liberty will become a secondary priority in Wyoming,” the document states.