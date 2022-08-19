Rocsand Bocanegra

Rocsand Bocanegra’s jail mugshot, provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County district attorney has declined to charge a woman arrested earlier this month in a fatal stabbing, saying current evidence points to the incident being self-defense. The local sheriff's office says it continues to investigate "with the goal of bringing charges" to the woman.

Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, was arrested late Aug. 9 by Laramie County Sheriff's Office deputies after she'd been identified as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing earlier the day before.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus