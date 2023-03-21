CHEYENNE – A small, but dedicated group of Laramie County Democratic Party precinct committee members gathered Monday to vote on new leadership.
Many incumbents chose not to run for re-election, and the meeting served as a celebration for outgoing members and their contributions throughout the pandemic and challenging election cycles.
"It wasn't what you signed up for, but you did it with such commitment and grace," said Marcie Kindred, nominee for communications director. "We are forever grateful."
The Laramie County Democratic Party sent out a news release detailing the meeting. There was discussion of the heavy lift the minority party faces in Wyoming, but candidates shared hope and optimism for the future of the Laramie County party. All touched on their love of community as motivation to serve.
A focus on local issues also emerged as a unifying message from many of the candidates.
Kindred spoke of wanting to see the party "rise above the noise of national politics and connect with our neighbors on local issues." She said they need to focus on the things that impact communities day-to-day life.
Election results:
Jordan Evans won the election for Laramie County Democratic Party chair. He defeated candidates Joe Ramirez and Susan Lett.
Kelsey Johnson beat Susan Lett for the position of vice chair. Johnson previously served as state committeewoman.
Britney Tennant was elected as the new treasurer, and ran unopposed after incumbent Bob Ray decided to step down.
Marcie Kindred ran unopposed for communications director and was elected.
Jes Nyffler will serve as state committeewoman, and defeated nominee Meg Varhalmi.
Stephen Latham ran unopposed for state committeeman and was elected.
Newly-elected chairman Evans said he is "looking forward to taking this energy to help set and achieve goals that make Laramie County a better community."
