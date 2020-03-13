CHEYENNE – Over the past month, school officials in Laramie County have watched districts in dozens of other states try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Many schools have turned to teaching classes online in an effort to limit social interaction and curb the spread of the virus, which has so far killed around 39 people in the United States.
But until doctors confirmed Wyoming’s first case of the virus Wednesday night, online classes in the time of COVID-19 remained a hypothetical for the two school districts in Laramie County, which serve more than 15,000 students combined.
“It went from ‘we need to be vigilant’ yesterday to overwhelming today,” Jon Abrams, superintendent of Laramie County School District 2.
He met with other district administrators Thursday to talk about how an outbreak of COVID-19 – which is a new type of coronavirus first detected months ago in Wuhan, China – might affect school services like transportation, food service, maintenance and technology.
Abrams, who’s “never faced something of this magnitude before this point” in his career, said he’s taking the plan for his district “day by day – sometimes hour by hour.”
Part of that plan could include transitioning classes to online, but Abrams said the district is still in “the infant stages of looking into it.”
If that were to happen, one advantage LCSD2 has is its status as a one-to-one district, which means every student in certain grade levels has a personal laptop or tablet they can use for school work.
“We’re looking at how we could expand that to all students,” said Abrams, who at the same time cautioned that “at this point we’ve used technology to enhance classroom experience, not replace it.”
Along with calls to increase hand-washing and to stay home if sick, Laramie County School District 1 also has discussed the possibility of moving classes online as cases of COVID-19 become more and more widespread.
“We’ve had conversations about a lot of different things and a lot of different plans. But looking at trying to do everything online, there’s not the infrastructure to be able to do that,” said Boyd Brown, the district’s superintendent, after a meeting with several other school and public officials Thursday afternoon.
“We don’t have enough free internet services across the district to accommodate all of our students,” Brown said. “Some of our students would be at a huge disadvantage because they couldn’t do their work online.”
LCSD1 has not canceled any classes or events in response to the virus yet, though both the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and the City Youth Basketball Tournament were canceled as a precautionary measure.
The district is not holding classes today, but that’s part of a previously scheduled professional development day.
At a news conference Thursday evening, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said each district can weigh on its own how to handle fears concerning the virus, including any decision to hold classes remotely.
“In conversations with superintendents, teachers, parents and others, every school is exploring different possibilities of hybrid education, sending independent work home with students – really trying to soften the blow of no instructional time with instructional time,” Balow said.
Balow also urged Wyoming’s 48 school districts to “work directly with their local community health department and the Wyoming Department of Health to establish protocols to control the spread of COVID-19 and educate their employees and students on prevention. Districts should use best practices to prevent and confront any outbreak.”
That’s what Brown spent much of his Thursday afternoon doing.
He met Mayor Marian Orr, representatives from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Department of Health and the Board of Public Utilities to discuss the city’s response plan and how to mitigate any risks.
“We need to bring everybody together so we have one voice – we’re working off the same information, the same facts,” Orr said.
At their afternoon meeting, local officials discussed the possibility of drive-thru testing sites at CRMC’s parking garage. Thanks to an agreement with Laramie County Community College and Cheyenne Frontier Days, there is another possibility to set up a testing center here in town.
“We’ll be able to minimize exposure to other individuals,” Orr said.
The University of Wyoming in Laramie has not identified any active cases of the virus on its campus, but the school has preemptively canceled summer and spring study abroad trips to countries with high numbers of cases, like China and South Korea.
In the short term, it’s also extending its spring break until March 29, which Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said at a statewide press conference Thursday, is designed to “provide time for faculty to better prepare for online teaching, should that become necessary.”
It’s still unclear if Laramie County Community College, which attended the same community meetings Brown did Thursday, will follow UW’s lead and consider transitioning to online teaching this semester. The college said it would release a more detailed coronavirus plan this morning.