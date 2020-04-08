CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Emergency Operations Center is accepting donations from the public due to COVID-19.
Acceptable donation items include: Latex-free gloves; surgical or N95 masks; face shields; forehead or ear thermometers; and medical gowns.
To arrange a donation to Laramie County EOC, call 307-633-4336 or email emaresourcerequest@laramiecounty.com.
Donated items will be distributed throughout Laramie County to members of our medical industry and first responders, according to a news release. Laramie County EOC officials would like to thank the public for donations received thus far.