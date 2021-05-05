CHEYENNE – On May 17, from 6-8 p.m., the Laramie County Extension Office is hosting the first session of the Extension Garden Seminar series.
The topic is “Preparing Your Garden.” The session will be held at LCCC, 1400 E. College Drive, Pathfinder Building Room 409.
Taught by Laramie County Horticulturist Catherine Wissner, this program will teach you how to prepare your garden for a successful growing season. Future sessions will cover protecting your crop, weed management, harvest and storage considerations, and cooking your bounty.
These programs are free and open to the public. Attend one or all four sessions. Pre-registration is required. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/extgarden21.
For more information, contact Joan Schaefer-Poach at 307-633-4383 or jschae14@uwyo.edu.