CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Extension Office will host an educational series of talks at the Farm and Ranch show located at Archer fairgrounds multipurpose building on Feb. 20, starting at 10 a.m.
These talks are 30 minutes in length and will cover alternative energy, pasture management, Don Day with the “Whys of Wyoming Weather,” custom meat processing and food freedom act, Wyoming soils, and windbreaks and snow fences.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 633-4383 or email cwissner@uwyo.edu.