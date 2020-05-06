CHEYENNE – Event planning in the wake of coronavirus is difficult, especially with so much uncertainty with how the situation will unfold. But the Laramie County Fair Board is working to ensure the fair will happen this summer, whether that’s totally virtual or with a scaled-back operation.
In looking at the possibilities, the fair board was clear on one issue – the fair has always been for the kids, and they’re working to find a way to give the 4-H and FFA kids a chance to show their animals in front of a judge.
At a fair board meeting Monday evening, the board directed staff to prepare for an all virtual fair, as well as a fair under the county’s reopening guidelines.
“The talk of a virtual fair has been kind of big, and that is something that we continue to look into every single day. It’s not because we’re planning on a virtual fair, but it’s because we want to be prepared,” Fair and Events Manager Nicholle Watkins said. “The likelihood of having a traditional fair is scary right now.”
Since its inception in 1907, the Laramie County Fair has focused on youth development programs like 4-H and FFA, giving kids a place to show and sell the animals they worked so hard to raise.
At the meeting, fair board members and staff tossed around ideas, including the possibility of rearranging the fair schedule to have one species shown per day. While that would still require a lot of planning to meet social distancing requirements, Cheyenne Frontier FFA adviser Joe Allen said live showings are significantly better for the kids than a virtual one.
Having one species a day would also allow staff adequate time for cleaning the facilities, but it also might make the event stretch out longer than planned.
“I realize we need time to plan if we’re going to do virtual. But at the same time, if there’s any chance for us to even do a modified situation of a live fair, I think that would make a huge difference for kids,” Allen said.
While Allen said a virtual show would be better than no show at all, he said the in-person portion is huge for kids to gain experience and shine in front of the judges.
“When it comes down to it, everybody wants those kids to have that 10 days. That’s the best time of the year for those kids and for those families,” Commissioner Troy Thompson said.
That version of the event would still only be available to the public through streaming services, which would give staff and participants the ability to maintain safe social distancing. Fair staff have already began working with a platform called Show Works that has possibilities for both a virtual fair and a virtual animal sale through its program called Fair Vault.
They’ve already ensured that anyone who has registered provided the information needed for both a virtual and in-person fair.
And with the new Event Center at Archer, Events Director Dan Ange said they’re well suited to meet the technology and connectivity needs to hold virtual aspects of the fair. Last year, they only had two wireless connection points, but now that number is 52.
“We’ve made a lot progress in that department, and I have no reservations about our tech capabilities at this point,” Ange said.
When it comes to the virtual aspects of the fair, however, the fair board and staff are still unsure what that could look like. In order to make time for the 4-H and FFA kids, they’re considering canceling some events, like the ranch rodeo. They’ll also have to carefully plan their judging schedules, as many of the judges come from out of state, and need specific dates and times to work.
“Logistics are the hardest part,” Watkins said.
While nothing is set in stone, fair staff said they’d have to make a decision on how to proceed in June.
The Laramie County Fair Board will meet again at 6 p.m. June 1 to discuss the two plans and how best to proceed. You can stream the meeting at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.