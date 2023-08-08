THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
Koyer Bowman, 8, prepares to walk his sheep, Tonto, into the show ring for the 4-H Sheep Pee Wee Showmanship Contest at the Laramie County Fair in the Archer Complex on Tuesday. Although Koyer didn’t receive an award in the Pee Wee category, because the competitors are not scored, he is well on his way toward following in his brother’s footsteps, as he performed well in the competition. “I enjoy how fun it is to actually show and see all my friends when I show,” Koyer said.
Koyer Bowman, 8, center, high-fives his brother Kason, 10, during the 4-H Pee Wee Market Lamb Showmanship competition at the Laramie County Fair in the Archer Complex on Tuesday. Kason won the champion title in the Jr. Division and was invited to help judge the Pee Wee category, even though the Pee Wee competitors do not receive scores. The brothers live in Pine Bluffs and work with sheep from Jeffrey Club Lambs. They hope to show pigs next year because pigs are walked around the arena, whereas sheep stand in place. They’ve also heard “fun stories” about working with pigs.
From left, breeder Shawn Jeffrey, father Kyle Bowman, competitor Koyer Bowman, 8, and cousin Alycia Stinking, 14, make final preparations and share well wishes before the 4-H Sheep Showmanship Contest.
Kyle Bowman brushes his son’s sheep, Tonto, before the 4-H Sheep Showmanship Contest at the Laramie County Fair in the Archer Complex on Tuesday. Bowman’s two sons, Koyer, 8, and Kason, 10, compete with sheep supplied by Jeffrey Club Lambs. Kason won the Champion 4-H Jr. Market Lamb Showman buckle for the second year in the row on Tuesday.
Kyle Bowman visits with his son, Koyer, near Koyer's sheep, Tonto, before the 4-H Sheep Pee Wee Showmanship Contest at the Laramie County Fair in the Archer Complex on Tuesday. Koyer, 8, and his older brother Kason, 10, compete with sheep supplied by Jeffrey Club Lambs. Kason won the Champion 4-H Jr. Market Lamb Showman buckle for the second year in the row on Tuesday. Although Koyer didn't receive an award in the Pee Wee category, because the competitors are not scored, he is well on his way toward following in his brother’s footsteps.
Koyer Bowman, 8, walks his sheep, Tonto, to the show ring for the 4-H Sheep Showmanship Contest at the Laramie County Fair in the Archer Complex on Tuesday. Koyer has cared for and worked with Tonto since March. Koyer began showing at 3 years old and says his favorite part is “how fun it is to actually show and see all my friends.”
After winning the 4-H Junior Market Lamb Showmanship competition, Kason Bowman, 10, returns to the show ring beside Grace Baumgartner to assist in judging during the Pee Wee round at the Laramie County Fair in the Archer Complex on Tuesday. Kason won the champion title last year as well, his first year competing in the junior category. He shares that the key to success is “to spend a lot of time with them, so that when they go into the ring, they’ll behave for you. You have to put the time in.”
CHEYENNE — A line of well-groomed and somewhat restless sheep are held in place by young children competing in 4-H Market Sheep Pee Wee Showmanship on Tuesday at the Laramie County Fair at the Event Center at Archer.
Koyer Bowman is 8 years old, and has been around the market sheep throughout his life. Although he can’t formally compete this year, he practices his skill by showing in the Pee Wee event, while his 10-year-old brother, Kason Bowman, competes in the 4-H Junior Market Lamb Showmanship.
“I just wanted them to learn responsibility,” said Kaylee Bowman, the boys’ mother, who is a former competitor in market sheep. “It’s just a family (event). You know, people go on vacation in the summer, and this is our vacation.”
Showing market sheep is one of the many 4-H and FFA activities kids can get involved in each year at the Laramie County Fair. It provides an education and exposes the kids to the realities of the agricultural industry, said the boys’ father, Kyle Bowman. The kids are almost entirely responsible for the care of their animals.
“You hold them accountable for that. If they don’t do well in the arena, it’s because they didn’t put the time in at home,” Kyle said.
Kason certainly put in the effort at home this year. He was named champion 4-H Junior Market Lamb Showman for the second year in a row. Koyer has also been awarded for his efforts.
Big wins come with award money, and while every family is different, the Bowmans put that money right back into the boys. Kyle and Kaylee have an understanding that their winnings will go to the care of the boys’ sheep or into college funds, said Kyle.
Having their boys in these events is about more than accolades. These events are about invaluable family time and essential life skills, Kyle added.
The kids have an opportunity to learn the realities of the agricultural industry, such as learning to let your sheep go once they’re sold.
“It’s hard on the kids, but that’s something they have to learn,” Kyle said. “This is the industry. We raise them, these lambs here are babied. We feed them right and take care of them. … This is what goes on people’s dinner plates, and if we weren’t doing this in the ag(ricutural) field, then we wouldn’t eat.”
It is hard for kids to let go of animals they have spent so much time caring for. Koyer and Kason remember having to watch former sheep be sold, and though they are learning a lot, it is a difficult lesson.
“You spend so much time with them, and then you just have to let them go,” Kason said.
For families like the Bowmans and breeders like Shawn Jeffery, the health and wellbeing of the animal is essential to their business.
Jeffrey is the owner of Jeffrey Club Lambs, and tries his best to assist all of his customers in the care of their animals. He helps answer questions, pick out food and give general health advice.
“You try to help with eating, just basic nutrition, because that’s huge, right?” Jeffrey said. “We want to get as much muscle as we can by exercising them like athletes. We’re trying to build them up with their looks and everything else. It’s a beauty contest, too, so they have to look the part.”
Jeffrey’s son, Zeke Jeffrey, decided he wanted to compete when he was 9 years old. As a man in the cattle business, sheep was new territory for Shawn Jeffrey, but now his sheep have had success from local to national levels.
“I’ve never thought I’d have the success I have,” Shawn Jeffrey said.
The Bowmans get their sheep from Jeffrey in March and show them through January until the Denver Stock Show, where they are sold. This requires a great deal of care and attention from the boys, with the guidance of Jeffrey and other competitors.
Beyond learning responsibility, garnering winnings and caring for sheep, the Bowmans noted the value in the relationships built in competition. Just because someone is your rival in competition doesn’t mean your friends need to become your enemies, said Koyer.
“I have a lot more friends here than I do at school,” Kason said. “Not a lot of kids at my school do this stuff.”
The whole family has been able to build lifelong friendships that are reflected in the shows of sportsmanship and family feelings in the Events Center, no matter the competition. The hope of building more fond family memories is a key reason people return year after year.
Laramie County Fair events will continue through Saturday at the Event Center at Archer.
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.