CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fair officials are assuring event-goers and the community at large that the fair team is “committed to providing a successful 2020 Laramie County Fair.”
Organizers say they recognize that the uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic makes it hard to predict what that will look like come July, but currently the team is preparing to host the fair as planned from July 28 to Aug. 8.
If community spread of COVID-19 is still a concern come July, the team is exploring the option of conducting a virtual fair so that exhibitors can still showcase their animals and static exhibits.
”We realize that this method is not ideal. However, we believe that a modified fair is better than no fair,” according to the email from fair officials.