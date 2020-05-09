CHEYENNE – Daily life hasn’t changed much for Casey Epler since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wyoming in mid-March. Every morning, he still feeds his flock of sheep that roams the countryside of his land in eastern Laramie County.
“The show goes on,” said Epler, who has about 120 lambs to go along with the cattle and hay he tends to on his sprawl of land. “You have to do your thing, according to nature.”
Yet while farmers haven’t had to change operationally as much as other industries, they have felt the economic sting of the virus. Epler estimated he could lose as much as 40% of the value of some livestock due to dropping market prices caused by the pandemic.
“I don’t know what’s going to be going on when we sell those cattle in the fall. It’s a total uncertainty,” Epler said. “If we had to sell these cattle now, you would end up selling some of these for $700 a head when you have $1,100, $1,200 penciled for some of them.”
The price drops have effected farmers and ranchers in every corner of the state. Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, said the industry’s international trade markets will likely fluctuate in the wake of the pandemic.
“All of that is inserting more uncertainty into these markets, and it almost doesn’t matter what commodity you’re talking about,” Miyamoto said in a recent interview.
The director was particularly worried about the state’s sheep industry. With few high-end restaurants open for business right now, demand for the pricier meat has dropped off substantially.
“It’s worrying to watch that legacy be threatened,” Miyamoto said. “Wyoming has an identity in ag circles as being a good state for wool and sheep production.”
On Epler’s farm, sheep make up about 20% of his gross revenue. The lambs, which Epler typically sells to Superior Farms in Denver, aren’t expected to produce the same payout this year.
“That market was a buck and a half (per pound), and now it’s lucky to be a dollar, so this is a substantial loss of value,” Epler said.
Miyamoto did see a few bright spots amid the dropping prices. The market for hay, which is Wyoming’s largest crop, appears to be more stable than some of the others, the director said.
“Uncertainty usually leads to stockpiles of hay, as well, so that might not be bad for Wyoming hay,” he added.
Epler, who grows hay both for sale and for feeding his livestock, thought the crop wouldn’t be exempt from some of the effects.
“What I fear is the (market) backlash six months, eight months, a year from now,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking out for.”