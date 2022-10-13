Laramie County Fire District 1 Fire Chief Darrick Mittlestadt

Laramie County Fire District 1 Fire Chief Darrick Mittlestadt speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new LCFD1 Station #3 Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Archer Complex east of Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire District 1 has taken ownership of three Rosenbauer fire engines to better serve the community in the district's coverage area.

These new engines provide a blend of new and trusted fire suppression technologies, as well as providing a myriad of safety features for the crews, according to a news release.

