CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire District 1 has taken ownership of three Rosenbauer fire engines to better serve the community in the district's coverage area.
These new engines provide a blend of new and trusted fire suppression technologies, as well as providing a myriad of safety features for the crews, according to a news release.
The purchase of two of the engines was made possible by a successful bond issue in 2019. The bond allocated for two engines to be purchased, but the progressive thinking of the sitting board and the bulk order from Rosenbauer allowed for the purchase of a third engine at a significantly reduced price.
Laramie County Fire District 1 Fire Chief Darrick Mittlestadt said, “This was a long process and a lot of hard work to accomplish. The front-line staff, as well as the command structure, are very excited to welcome these new engines into our fleet. The safety features and new technologies will make us safer and more efficient in the long run. These three new engines also provide a consistent and safe operation for our fighters and to the community we serve.”