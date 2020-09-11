CHEYENNE – On the side of Laramie County Fire District 1’s Rescue 1-1 firetruck, a sticker reads “In loving memory of our brothers, past and present, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”
On the sticker, next to the seal of New York Fire District Rescue 2 are 14 names – all of whom lost their lives during the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. While Rescue 1-1 is currently in the hands of LCFD1, it originally replaced the truck used by NYFD Rescue 2 on 9/11. After bringing the truck back to Wyoming for repairs, LCFD1 added a number of details that nod to the tragedy that occurred 19 years ago.
On Friday, the truck sat in the Safeway parking lot on South Greeley Highway for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted by LCFD1. At 6:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, LCFD1 firefighters raised the American flag. It was lowered at 8:28 a.m., the time when the south tower fell.
“This is just what we can do from Laramie County, Wyoming, to show our support and remember,” LCFD1 Chief Darrick Mittlestadt said Friday.
The 9/11 attacks changed the world and the generations who watched the towers fall, but those who were born after the attack lack the strong emotional response experienced by those who lived through it. That’s why Kyle MacChesney brought his two daughters, Ashlynne, 7, and Elizabeth, 3, to the LCFD1 memorial service Friday morning.
“History is very important for kids to learn, and 9/11 was a mile marker in that history,” MacChesney said, noting that he wished schools did a better job covering 9/11.
“I have a lot of friends and family in the military that lost their lives due to the events of this, so we came to show our support.”
According to LCFD1 Assistant Chief Dillon Conner, fewer and fewer people have hosted 9/11 remembrance ceremonies as the years have gone by. To help ensure the sacrifices made by first responders aren’t forgotten, his mostly volunteer district hosts a ceremony every year.
“First responders, at any given day, could make the ultimate sacrifice for someone they don’t even know, a complete stranger,” Conner said.
In the events that unfolded after the planes crashed, 412 emergency responders lost their lives. Of that number, 373 worked for the New York Fire District.
Though LCFD1’s Rescue 1-1 truck from NYFD still needs equipment and some additional repairs, Laramie County firefighters will be reminded of the sacrifices of those who went before them whenever they use the apparatus.
The stripe along the side of the truck pays homage to the stripes used on NYFD trucks. The first half of the stripe is that of NYFD, and the second half is the stripe of LCFD1. The doors on the back are the original doors from New York, and for the name of the truck, Rescue 1-1, the two ones are depicted as the Twin Towers.
Mittlestadt said, “To honor their memory and have it displayed shows that we’ll never forget.”