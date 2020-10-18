CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire District 1 will hold an election for three Board of Directors positions on Nov. 3.
Voting will be held at the South Cheyenne Water and Sewer District office, 215 East Allison Road, from noon to 6 p.m. A qualified elector must be a bona fide resident of Laramie County Fire District 1, and registered to vote.
Candidates that have filed for the position of Board of Directors are Kimberly Blew, Ben Laws, Robert M. Rowe and Kyle J. Wall.
The Board of Directors is the governing body whose purpose is to set and enforce policy throughout Laramie County Fire District 1.