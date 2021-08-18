CHEYENNE – The voters of Laramie County Fire Districts 2 and 8 have spoken, and they overwhelmingly chose to consolidate the two organizations into the Laramie County Fire Authority.
The special election was held Tuesday, and was open to any registered voter who lives within either of the two districts. The results were certified Wednesday morning by the Laramie County Clerk's office.
The two districts are responsible for a significant area in western and northwestern Laramie County, with Fire District 2 covering Ranchettes all the way up to Farthing and Fire District 8 covering the area surrounding Curt Gowdy State Park.
LCFD2 voters almost unanimously chose to consolidate the two districts, with 70 of the 71 voters choosing “yes” for the new fire authority. There are 7,893 registered voters within that district.
District 8 voters were somewhat more divided, but 46 of 59 voters also chose to merge the two fire districts. There are 841 registered voters that live within the district.
LCFD2 Chief Jason Caughey was elated at the choice from voters in both districts.
“I’m pretty proud of our folks from both districts who have worked hard this last year and a half to get us to this point,” he said. “It just shows the consolidation made financial sense and allowed us to be more economical.”
Caughey said the next 90 days will see the districts’ board members working together to finalize the documents for the merger, with the intent of the Laramie County Fire Authority to launch Jan. 1, 2022.
LCFD8 Chief Josh Van Vlack did not immediately respond to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s request for comment.
The merger won’t really affect people in the community, rather the administrative efforts within the districts.
A major reason behind the consolidation is getting rid of duplicative efforts, the chiefs previously told the newspaper. They have been discussing the possibility of a merger for a few years, as their respective budgets continued to slim, while the need for efficient response times increased.
For example, Van Vlack said Fire District 2 has a water rescue boat, and merging will prevent Fire District 8 from having to purchase its own in case anything happens at Curt Gowdy.
The districts already trained together, but with them now being under one organization, new hires can transition into their positions much more smoothly.
Both organizations already work together in responding to fires or filling in gaps when District 8 volunteers are at work during the day, but merging under the Laramie County Fire Authority will remove the need to call for additional assistance.
The dispatch center will instead take care of those matters directly, and the closest firefighters will be able to take those calls.
“Dispatch is outstanding about getting those calls for assistance through, but now it will be seamless,” Caughey previously said.
The two districts are also leaving the door open for other Laramie County fire districts to join their organization and reap the benefits.
While having a bigger staff and more resources will help improve the services provided by both districts, this merger could also impact some residents’ home insurance costs. Fire districts are given ratings that help determine insurance costs related to the risks of fire, and both chiefs believe it is possible that residents will reap those benefits.
“Looking long-term, down the road, we’re trying to build a structure that leaves the door open if other departments wish to join and consolidate and further increase the efficiencies,” Van Vlack previously said.