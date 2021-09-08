...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Laramie County Fire Districts 1 and 2 responded to a structure fire at the Supply Sergeant, 3415 Ridge Road, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Courtesy of the Laramie County Fire District 2 Facebook page
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire Districts 1 and 2 responded Tuesday morning to a structure fire, according to a Facebook post from District 2.
The fire departments were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. to the Supply Sergeant, 3415 Ridge Road. When units arrived on scene, both smoke and fire were visible from the front of the building.
Units had the fire under control within minutes, and overhaul was completed around 6:30 a.m. Fire damage to the building was limited, with smoke and heat damage throughout.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. The Cheyenne Police Department and American Medical Response responded alongside the fire districts and sheriff's office. Laramie County Combined Communications Center also assisted.