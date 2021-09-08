CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire Districts 1 and 2 responded Tuesday morning to a structure fire, according to a Facebook post from District 2.

The fire departments were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. to the Supply Sergeant, 3415 Ridge Road. When units arrived on scene, both smoke and fire were visible from the front of the building.

Units had the fire under control within minutes, and overhaul was completed around 6:30 a.m. Fire damage to the building was limited, with smoke and heat damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. The Cheyenne Police Department and American Medical Response responded alongside the fire districts and sheriff's office. Laramie County Combined Communications Center also assisted.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus