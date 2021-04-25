CHEYENNE – A Laramie County Fire District 2 firefighter has died after a long bout with COVID-19.
Assistant Chief Charles “Chuck” Scottini died Saturday morning, the fire district announced on its Facebook page. He had been a firefighter with LCFD2 since 1998.
Scottini contracted COVID-19 while on a wildland fire assignment in Colorado and was taken to the University of Utah hospital, where he stayed for six months, the post said.
Earlier this week, Scottini was welcomed home to Cheyenne with a public procession from local first responders.
“Chuck was our Mr. Fix It, our mentor, and was a wealth of knowledge to the fire service. He will be dearly missed by all,” the post said. “We will release information on a memorial service at a later time.”
Other local fire departments also shared their support on Facebook.
“Our hearts are heavy this morning, as we have learned of Laramie County Fire District 2’s loss of Assistant Chief Chuck Scottini,” Cheyenne Fire Rescue said. “He left us, peacefully, with family by his side, after a six-month battle with COVID. His void will be felt throughout his family, fire department and community, which he so proudly served for many years. The Cheyenne Firefighters have each of you held close to our hearts during this time of loss.”
“LCFD1 sends its condolences to our mutual aid family, LCFD2, for their loss,” Laramie County Fire District 1 said. “Our prayers and hearts go out to you during this difficult time.”