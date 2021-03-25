CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon at a trailer home in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:45 p.m., with the first apparatus taking command less than five minutes later, according to a post on LCFD1’s Facebook page.
Six firefighting apparatuses and 11 firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures. LCFD1 received help from Laramie County Fire District 2, Wyoming Air National Guard and American Medical Response.
No one was injured, but the trailer home was a total loss, LCFD1 Division Chief of Operations Jerry Lamb said Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire is still under investigation, and the case was turned over Tuesday night to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, Lamb said.