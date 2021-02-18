CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Board of Commissioners was presented with a clean, or unmodified, opinion Tuesday for the county’s fiscal year 2020 audit, which shows a continuation of the positive trend for county finances and an improvement from last year’s finding.
For fiscal year 2020, that means the county’s financial statements have been presented fairly and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Over the last several months, accounting professionals with Clifton-LarsonAllen delved into the county’s transactions and financial trends to look for any anomalies.
“The culmination of all of those months of review and analyses come to us today with a clean opinion,” CliftonLarsonAllen’s Paul Niedermuller told the commission. “So what does that mean? In all material respects, we stand behind the numbers as presented within your financial statements.”
Over the last four years, one significant deficiency was found in the county’s internal reporting. That was in 2019, and it was due to a lack of reporting retainage payable, which is a liability related to the purchase or improvements of capital assets. The audit found that was due to an “inadvertent oversight,” but Niedermuller said that issue was resolved by fiscal year 2020, hence the clean opinion.
This year’s audit was different from years past, as the firm worked with Laramie County Finance Director Stanley Walker virtually. Niedermuller said with an in-person audit, they’d normally pull about 40 transactions from the county to look at the sample for any irregularities, like transactions completed during late night hours or weekends.
But this year, every one of the county’s transactions was sent over in a spread-sheet for the auditors to look over. With that, Walker said this year’s audit was “more in-depth” than what the county is used to seeing.
“They actually brought every single one of our transactions into their system and ran them through their analytics and looked for anomalies, and really focused on things that looked out of the ordinary,” Walker said.
“So they really were able to refine their process and drill in on making sure that everything was being done correctly.”
In addition to the day-to-day county finances, the CliftonLarsonAllen team also carried out a federal audit, looking at Laramie County’s use of the Homeland Security grants. Niedermuller said a more robust audit is required for recipients of federal programs that receive more than $750,000 annually.
“We’re happy again to report that we had no fin-dings, as a result of being federal stewards of those monies received,” Niedermuller said.
He also noted that any CARES Act funding received by the county will be looked into during next year’s audit.
After the audit presentation, Commissioner Buck Holmes said, “So we have been good stewards of the public’s money, hopefully.”