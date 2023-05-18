Cheyenne population

Crowds wait in line for food trucks during Cheyenne Superday Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Lions Park.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — Although Wyoming’s largest city lost population between 2021 and 2022, rural Laramie County gained nearly as many residents as Cheyenne lost.

Cheyenne's population dropped by 456 people between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to recent population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

comments powered by Disqus