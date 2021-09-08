...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Laramie County GOP Central Committee votes not to censure Cheney
CHEYENNE – Last month, the Laramie County Republican Party Central Committee "resoundingly" voted down a resolution to formally censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for her stance on the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The resolution was similar to others put forward by different counties in Wyoming, in which many voted to no longer recognize Cheney as their representative. Cheney has since become vice-chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
Cheney has been rejected by many Republican political leaders in Wyoming after she voted twice to impeach former President Donald Trump. She also publicly questioned Trump's leadership in the party and his stance on the election being stolen or rigged.
Dani Olsen, the chair of the Laramie County Republican Party, said she has no position on the matter, as it would not be fair for her to comment and then represent the views of the entirety of the party.
"Our county party has a precedence of maintaining neutrality in Republican primaries," she said by email Wednesday, "and as the chair, I strive to to continue to follow that precedence."