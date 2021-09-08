CHEYENNE – Last month, the Laramie County Republican Party Central Committee "resoundingly" voted down a resolution to formally censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for her stance on the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

The resolution was similar to others put forward by different counties in Wyoming, in which many voted to no longer recognize Cheney as their representative. Cheney has since become vice-chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Cheney has been rejected by many Republican political leaders in Wyoming after she voted twice to impeach former President Donald Trump. She also publicly questioned Trump's leadership in the party and his stance on the election being stolen or rigged. 

Dani Olsen, the chair of the Laramie County Republican Party, said she has no position on the matter, as it would not be fair for her to comment and then represent the views of the entirety of the party. 

"Our county party has a precedence of maintaining neutrality in Republican primaries," she said by email Wednesday, "and as the chair, I strive to to continue to follow that precedence."

