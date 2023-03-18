CHEYENNE – Laramie County Republicans remained focused on unity as precinct committee members voted Saturday morning on new leadership.

Nearly all the speeches given by nominees were on the division not just between the county party and the Wyoming GOP, but within the Laramie County GOP itself. Many wanted to move forward together, fundraise and build up strong support for Republican candidates in future elections – whether that be as executive committee chairman or state committeewoman.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus