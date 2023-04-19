CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Republican Party has recommended three candidates to fill the county assessor vacancy.
Todd Ernst, Don Hollingshead and Erin Johnson were nominated for the open seat at a special meeting of the Laramie County Republican Party on Tuesday. All three names were forwarded Wednesday to the Laramie County commissioners, who have five days to appoint a qualified candidate.
In early April, Kenneth Guille, the current Laramie County assessor, submitted his resignation, effective May 1, to the county's Board of Commissioners.
“We only had two people do the nomination process,” Taft Love, chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party, said Tuesday.
Both Ernst and Hollingshead went through the official nomination and application process. Because the Republican Party, according to rules and guidelines for the selection process, is required to put forth three names, the party also went through a write-in process Tuesday, Love said.
“By statute, it says we have to put three names forward,” Love said. “We accepted open write-in voting from the committee as a whole, and Erin Johnson was the write-in winner with 25 votes.”
According to his submission, Ernst has 30 years of experience in the Laramie County Assessor’s Office. He is a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers and is permanently certified as a Wyoming Property Tax Appraiser.
Hollingshead listed the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office as his most recent employer, with a retirement date of Jan. 3. He said he has "a working relationship with all county agencies, and understands the role of county government."
Johnson is listed as a precinct committeewoman for Precinct 4-7 on the Laramie County Republican Party website.
“We went through the entire process as written,” Love said of the Republican Party process to select nominees. “We did the full process, as described in the procedures. They each gave a five-minute speech, and I had appointed a questions committee. … They had one minute to answer three questions.”
The candidates were sequestered during other candidates’ interviews and speeches, Love said. They were allowed back in the room to watch the voting process, which included pre-printed ballots naming Hollingshead and Ernst, and space for write-in candidates.
Guille said Wednesday that he was appointed to his seat in 2013 and will resign to become a property tax administrator with the Wyoming Department of Revenue.
"Ken would like to thank the voters of Laramie County for their support during his terms as assessor. He would like to especially thank all of the elected officials, department heads and county staff for personal and professional help throughout the nearly 25 years with the county," his office said in an April 6 statement.
While no special meeting of the Laramie County Board of Commissioners regarding the vacancy had been announced Wednesday, all meetings are posted on the commissioners' website.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.