Historic Laramie County Courthouse

The Historic Laramie County Courthouse building at 310 W. 19th St. in Cheyenne is home to the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and other county offices.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Republican Party has recommended three candidates to fill the county assessor vacancy.

Todd Ernst, Don Hollingshead and Erin Johnson were nominated for the open seat at a special meeting of the Laramie County Republican Party on Tuesday. All three names were forwarded Wednesday to the Laramie County commissioners, who have five days to appoint a qualified candidate.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

