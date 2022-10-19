...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A
Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch
is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zone 429.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...14 to 16 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A
Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch
is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zone 429.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...14 to 16 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
1 of 2
GOP candidate for Wyoming State Rep. Ben Hornok speaks during the Laramie County GOP Central Committee meeting, at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County GOP Chairwoman Dani Olsen looks out at the crowd while votes are counted during the Laramie County GOP Central Committee meeting, at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
GOP candidate for Wyoming State Rep. Ben Hornok speaks during the Laramie County GOP Central Committee meeting, at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County GOP Chairwoman Dani Olsen looks out at the crowd while votes are counted during the Laramie County GOP Central Committee meeting, at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – An unopposed Republican candidate in Laramie County was turned away Tuesday night after he requested $1,500 from the county’s GOP organization for his unopposed campaign.
In August, House District 42 candidate and precinct committeeman Ben Hornok defeated Linnaea Sutphin in the Republican primary, and he now faces no rival contenders on the ballot in the general election. He presented the motion asking for funding at the Laramie County GOP Central Committee, because he said candidates in this county won’t receive funding from the Wyoming GOP.
The lack of financial support from the state party is the result of the county party’s dues not being current. Lorraine Querberg had said in state Central Committee updates for September that pledge packets were not given for candidates to fill out for the opportunity to receive campaign support.
“Because we have not paid our state shares, the state party has not supported any of the candidates here in Laramie County,” Hornok said in his explanation for the request. He wasn’t able to finish because he was ruled as being off-topic from his motion.
During debate on the motion, some said his request was unprecedented. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, questioned how funding Hornok’s uncontested race would be a solution for the current relationship between the state party and the Laramie County GOP.
Others considered it inappropriate, and said they weren’t asking for funding in their own uncontested races. Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath is running for re-election, and she said there are several county elected officials who were paying out of their own pocket for their campaigns instead.
“Mr. Hornok is unopposed, and plus he has money carried over from his primary campaign fund,” precinct committeeman Mike Heath said. “In the 30 years I’ve been doing this, I have never known an ethical Republican candidate ask me for money in a race which is uncontested.”
Three committeemen spoke in support of the motion, and argued he could have received the funding from the state if he had the opportunity. They discussed the cost of running for office, and that Hornok had likely expended more than $1,500 on his current campaign.
Darin Smith said the Laramie County GOP had given Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, more than $1,000 for his campaign, and his voting history was less conservative than three Democrats in the Wyoming Legislature. Smith wanted funding to go to Hornok’s campaign, saying he has stood up for Republican values.
“He’s been conservative,” Smith said. “We should give him some money.”
During the past two Laramie County GOP Central Committee meetings, funding has been approved for Republican candidates in multiple races.
State Sens. Lynn Hutchings and Stephen Pappas received $500 each for their re-election campaigns at the August meeting, as well as state Reps. Bob Nicholas, Brown and Jared Olsen. House District 44 candidate Tamara Trujillo and sheriff’s candidate Brian Kozak were also given $500.
Additional candidates received support at the September meeting. A paid endorsement advertisement in a newspaper to support Laramie County School District 1 trustee candidates Christy Klaassen, Brooke Humphrey, Susan Edgerton and Hank Bailey was approved, among other financial backing for candidates. House District 8 candidate Dave Zwontizer received $500, and Henderson was allocated $1,250 in the wake of having two contenders.
The funding for Hornok’s campaign was denied in the end. He put forward a second motion to pay the Wyoming GOP $12,099 for the current biennium dues shares. He said it was an important factor in getting Republican candidates elected across the nation, because the local dues feed into the state dues that in turn go to the national GOP organization.
“It’s our goal to see, on a national level, a red tsunami,” Horonok said. “Our payment of the state shares helps that effort.”
This motion was tabled in a 52-20 vote until after the next Wyoming GOP state convention, which will be held in 2024.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.