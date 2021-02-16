In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters as lawmakers leave the Capitol in Washington. The Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 to censure Cheney for voting to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)