CHEYENNE – Laramie County government officials are making changes to daily operations in an effort to limit exposure of the public and county personnel during the next two to four weeks in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Though the county courthouse will remain open for the courts, most county offices will be closed to “walk-in” traffic. Each agency will have posted at the courthouse and on the Laramie County website and Facebook page, methods for doing business with the county agencies by email, phone or mail. Additionally, many county offices will allow for making individual appointments, should that be necessary.
Individuals that have appointments will be let into the specific office at the exact appointment time. People will not be allowed to congregate in the hallways, and it is requested that people wait in their vehicles until their allotted time.
All county-related work (vehicle registrations, title work, property tax appeals, etc.) should be done online or via the mail. Please contact the relevant county office for any questions.