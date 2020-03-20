Number of COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new novel version of coronavirus, as of an early press time Thursday:

Laramie County: 4 (no reported deaths)*

Wyoming: 18 (no reported deaths)*

United States: 11,000+ (at least 170 deaths)**

Worldwide: More than 240,000 (nearly 10,000 deaths, but nearly 85,000 have recovered)**

* According to the Wyoming Department of Health

** According to the Associated Press