Stethoscope

CHEYENNE – A group of civic-minded Laramie County residents came together Tuesday evening to discuss challenges within the local health care system.

They were invited to participate in the event by Better Wyoming community organizers, who plan to host similar events around the state to gauge the most important health care issues to Wyomingites. This feedback will be presented in a statewide Zoom meeting scheduled for Oct. 5, and representatives chosen from each summit will summarize the top three priorities from their discussions.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus