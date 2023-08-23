CHEYENNE – A group of civic-minded Laramie County residents came together Tuesday evening to discuss challenges within the local health care system.
They were invited to participate in the event by Better Wyoming community organizers, who plan to host similar events around the state to gauge the most important health care issues to Wyomingites. This feedback will be presented in a statewide Zoom meeting scheduled for Oct. 5, and representatives chosen from each summit will summarize the top three priorities from their discussions.
Better Wyoming Executive Director Nate Martin told attendees that a poll will determine the final set of issues to bring to lawmakers’ attention and promote them in advance of the Wyoming Legislature’s budget session, which starts Feb. 12. The grassroots organization also hopes to make real changes through legislation and the budget, not only to define the priorities.
But the first step was understanding how residents truly feel.
“As someone who lives in Cheyenne, I know that people throughout our community struggle to afford health insurance, find the right providers to treat what they need and to secure help when it comes to mental health, among other things,” said Angela Silvester, a Laramie County field organizer, in a statement. “But I also know that we can come together to demand solutions from our elected officials and create real, positive change.”
Wyoming ranks at the bottom of the 2023 Scorecard on State Health System Performance, released by the Commonwealth Fund – falling at number 43 out of 50 states in the overall ranking, 49th in access and affordability, 46th in prevention and treatment, and 48th in racial and ethnic equity. However, the state was toward the middle of the pack when it came to areas such as if residents had healthy lives, access to reproductive care and income disparity.
The points Silvester spoke to and the scorecard results reflected struggles similar to those brought forward by nearly 50 residents and organizers who attended the event at the Laramie County Library.
While answering breakout questions in individual groups, many shined a light on their lack of access to dental care; an inability to afford prescriptions or medical care in the wake of skyrocketing costs; and a gap in education on what health insurance or resources were available to them. Additionally, blank posters were filled completely by the end of the night with other issues revolving around retention and recruitment of physicians and providers, transportation to hospitals, license reciprocity, respecting religious freedom and the concept of cradle-to-grave health care.
They also responded to Better Wyoming survey results, where 51% of participants said the cost of health care was their greatest concern.
They wanted affordable options, and the main area that was important to them when it came to creating a statewide health care system was addressing the high number of uninsured residents.
In 2021, data provided by Advisor Smith and collected by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that Wyoming was ranked sixth in the nation for the percentage of its population that was uninsured. More than 12% didn’t have insurance, and these numbers have not been updated since thousands of residents lost Medicaid coverage at the end of the pandemic.
By the end of the evening, the diverse range of answers on questions about personal experiences with the health care system and the biggest concerns had to be pared down. The four groups shared the one or two issues they felt efforts should be focused on, and three concrete priorities for Laramie County were identified.
Participants said they wanted to address license reciprocity; better retention and recruitment of quality providers; and education on what resources and coverage residents have access to.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.