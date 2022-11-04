CHEYENNE – Candidates along the political spectrum vying for the Wyoming Legislature are preparing for Tuesday’s Election Day.
There are three seats available in Laramie County for the state Senate and 12 in the House of Representatives. One is shared with voters in Platte County, who will weigh in on House District 4 candidates from Wheatland. This is due to redistricting.
Of the 15 legislative races, nine are contested. There are Republican, Democrat, Constitution and Independent candidates.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle asked the 19 contenders to discuss their priorities. They also discussed abortion, election fraud allegations and deepening partisanship in Wyoming politics.
This is the first of a two-part installment of articles on the candidates, which come from Senate districts 5 and 7 and House districts 4 and 7.
“Political discourse is critical to our system,” said House District 41 candidate Jen Solis (D). “I think conservatives make me a better Democrat. I think liberals make Republicans better Republicans. It’s that debate – the work is accomplished in the push and pull.”
Senate District 5
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, is running for re-election in Senate District 5, facing Democrat Ted Hanlon. She didn’t respond to WTE inquiries.
Hanlon ran his first campaign this year. He said he wants residents’ children and grandchildren to be able to stay here because they have job opportunities and a high quality of life. In conversations with community members, he hears a call to address Medicaid expansion, education funding, access to public lands, inflation and water rights.
He also wants to protect the right for anyone to make their own medical decisions, something embedded in the state Constitution.
“The thing that I will bring to the Senate that’s different from most people that would go there is that I’ve always been a businessman. And so running a state as if it’s a business – I think that’s going to be different for me,” he said. “How do we serve our customers, who are the residents of the state of Wyoming? And how do we ensure that we have the funds that we need to do that?”
Hanlon said his only criticism of the incumbent was she has supported legislation floated from out of state, which he believes is extreme.
He said bills based on ideologies from elsewhere have nothing to do with the residents of Wyoming, and it often distracts from dealing with real issues.
He hopes to see more competitive legislative races across the state, and reflected on what a mentor told him at his first Wyoming engineering job for American Marathon Oil.
“He said, ‘If you and I always agree, they don’t need one of us,’” Hanlon said. “That’s true of running the state of Wyoming, too.”
Senate District 7
Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, is the incumbent in Senate District 7. He didn’t respond in time to be included.
His Democratic rival is Marcie Kindred.
Kindred told the WTE her constituents deserve representation that is present and fights for issues that matter most. She believes Pappas did not deliver on his promise to show up. She said he missed 23 votes in the last two days of the 2022 budget session, and sat out the entire 2021 special session on COVID-19.
“We’re all tired of politics, the blaming and the excuses. There is a deep mistrust of our political system because we keep electing folks that are not transparent, responsive or accountable,” she said. “I know politics can unite, rather than divide, if we show up, work hard and fight for each other.”
Her top priorities going into the general session include protecting everyone’s freedom to make all of their own health care decisions. She wants to address affordable housing, because she said the state is headed toward a disaster like in Colorado. Kindred wants to protect and prioritize the education system, and to support those staff.
“Most of us are feeling the pinch of inflation – rising property taxes and costs of goods. We need representation that understands the struggles personally,” she said. “Legislators that will advocate for policies to alleviate these stressors and not be distracted by national hot-button issues.”
Kindred said she is passionate about election integrity. She said this is not because there is widespread election fraud, but because there is misinformation. This threatens democracy, she said.
House District 4
Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, is seeking re-election. He is up against Independent Dan Brecht, who did not respond to the WTE.
The incumbent said he is running for the same reason he did so two years ago – if he didn’t become a voice for freedom in his children’s lives, they wouldn’t know what freedom is. He wants to focus on best outcomes for the next generation of Wyomingites.
He wants to protect private property and stand up to President Joe Biden’s “30 by 30” conservation plan, plus protect youth from the “agendas that are coming out of Washington, D.C.” Haroldson hopes to focus on economic growth, having seen stagnation in Platte County. He said boosting the economy will help improve the quality of life.
“One of the most important issues for Wyoming right now is the protection of mineral rights or mineral wealth, and standing up against just what’s bombarding our mineral industry right now, because that’s our school funding,” he told the WTE. “That’s our economy.”
Haroldson said he stands true in his Republican identity, and he aligns more than 90% with the party’s platform. He said he believes the GOP represents the conservative heart of the state.
He said he wants Platte and Laramie counties to remain red, because people gravitate to Wyoming for its freedoms, low taxes and ideologies. He said the state would thus be a conservative beacon.
House District 7
The House District 7 race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, and Democrat Jordan Evans. Nicholas didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“As a lifelong Wyomingite, I have not always experienced the representation I wanted,” Evans said in a statement. “I have noticed an unfortunate trend of legislators increasing their focus on issues originating from national political identity, rather than on solving the complex challenges facing our state.” He “watched many of the people I grew up with move away ... because they didn’t see a viable future in Wyoming.”
His first priority would be to address the structural education deficit, with a portion of a one-time revenue surplus invested for a stable source of revenue.
Evans hopes to remedy that state pension recipients haven’t had a cost-of-living adjustment in nearly a decade, and he wants to return to the original model for the cost adjustment.
“If that isn’t possible, I would also support providing pension recipients with a ‘13th paycheck’ once a year to help bring the purchasing power of their pension closer to where it should be to provide a quality standard of living,” he said.’
The political newcomer said only lived experiences, values and connection with constituents can guide lawmaker decisions.
“Though my perspective and priorities may differ from his, I have no concerns I wish to share about my opponent,” Evans said about Nicholas. “He cares for Wyoming a great deal, and has served our citizens well for the past 12 years.”