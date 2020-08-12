CHEYENNE – With Wyoming’s primary election less than a week away, legislative candidates revealed Wednesday how much they’ve spent so far to advertise in the newspaper, get on the airwaves and flood mailboxes to sway voters.
Laramie County has a handful of tightly contested primary races. Though incumbents tended to raise and spend more than their opponents in those races, the dynamics are different in every district.
Senate District 6
If their contribution numbers are any indication, the Republican primary race will be close between incumbent Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a strident Second Amendment advocate, and Erin Johnson, who has worked as a Laramie County GOP official.
So far, Johnson has raised $24,925, while Bouchard has garnered $22,115.
Both candidates drew donations from some notable current and former lawmakers. Among others, Johnson’s campaign got a contribution from Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.
Bouchard, meanwhile, got contributions from longtime Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, as well as State Treasurer Curt Meier.
The two also got contributions from those with deeper pockets. For Johnson, her campaign’s single largest contribution of $5,000 came from Wyoming Hope, a new political action committee chaired by former Senate President Diemer True.
Bouchard’s largest contribution came from Dan and Carleen Brophy, a wealthy Jackson couple with libertarian leanings, who donated $3,000 in total to the incumbent’s campaign.
Contributions to both of the Republican candidates fell short of the money raised by Democratic candidate and nonprofit advocate Britney Wallesch, whose campaign had gathered roughly $35,000 in contributions.
Wallesch, who is not facing a primary challenger, will face the winner of the Republican primary in Senate District 6.
Senate District 8
The local candidate with the most money raised so far was Sen. Affie Ellis, an incumbent Republican seeking her second term in Senate District 8.
As of this month, Ellis had raised roughly $72,300 in contributions, with a mix of contributions from national PACs, wealthy donors and smaller individual donations.
Like Johnson, Ellis received $5,000 from Wyoming Hope. She also received donations from Jackson-based mega donor and former Republican candidate for governor Foster Freiss, as well as Republican U.S. Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis.
Ellis had spent roughly $28,000 of those contributions, according to her pre-primary campaign finance report, with most of that money going to campaign mailers and radio and print promotions.
Ellis had nearly 10 times the contributions of her primary opponent, Dan Young, whose campaign had raised $8,370.
Young, who has run a campaign to the right of Ellis, received $3,000 from the Brophy couple, the same sum that Bouchard received from them.
James Byrd, a former state representative and the only Democrat in the race, raised roughly $4,500 over the summer. Byrd will face the winner of Ellis and Young in the Nov. 3 general election.
House District 10
Three of the four candidates in the Republican primary race to represent House District 10 had drawn a considerable amount in contributions.
Topping the group was former state representative Lars Lone, who raised about $7,000 for his campaign.
Like other candidates with a more conservative platform, his largest contributions came from the Brophy couple, as well as Tex-Gore heiress and Wyoming Liberty Group founder Susan Gore.
Incumbent Rep. John Eklund, who has represented the district since 2011, had raised $3,850 for his campaign, with contributions from both out-of-state and in-state PACs.
Jennifer Burns, an assistant director for the Wyoming Board of Nursing, who is also seeking the seat, raised $4,450.
Perennial candidate Donn Edmunds had not filed a financial statement with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office as of Wednesday afternoon.
House District 12
In House District 12, only one of the two Democratic candidates seeking to run against incumbent Rep. Clarence Styvar had filed a campaign finance report with the state.
Lee Filer, a Democrat who represented the district from 2013 to 2015, had raised roughly $6,100 in his campaign to retake the seat.
His primary opponent, Joe Ramirez, had not filed a report as of Wednesday afternoon.
Though he doesn’t have a primary challenger, Styvar had raised slightly more than his potential challenger, with about $6,400 in contributions.
House District 42
In House District 42, contributions to Republican incumbent Rep. Jim Blackburn were nearly triple that of his primary challenger, Ed Wright.
Blackburn, who has represented the district since 2015, raised $3,700 in his campaign, with donations from the Cheyenne firefighters’ PAC, as well as the Wyoming Mining Association.
Meanwhile, Wright, who previously served as adjutant general of the Wyoming Military Department, garnered contributions totaling roughly $1,300.
House District 43
Contributions to incumbent Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer nearly doubled those to his opponent, John Harvey, according to financial statements.
Zwonitzer, who has represented the district for 15 years, got contributions from several PACs connected to statewide groups, including the Wyoming Education Association, the Wyoming Hospital Association and the Wyoming Public Employees Association.
In total, the incumbent raised about $10,500, while Harvey had gotten about $4,500 in contributions.
The largest donations for Harvey, who has run to the right of Zwonitzer and criticized him for favoring select tax proposals, were from the Brophy couple and Gore.
With no Democrats seeking the seat, the winner between Zwonitzer and Harvey will carry on to an uncontested win in the general election.
Wyoming’s primary election is Tuesday.