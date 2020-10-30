CHEYENNE – With only a few days left until Election Day, local candidates seeking a spot in the Wyoming Legislature have garnered thousands in contributions, both from individual donors and large political action committees, according to filings submitted this week to the Secretary of State’s office.
In Laramie County, there are seven competitive races for legislative seats, largely pitting incumbent Republicans against Democratic challengers, with one exception.
Below is a rundown of the contributions those candidates have gathered throughout the 2020 election cycle.
Senate District 6
Many are expecting a close race in Senate District 6 between incumbent Republican Anthony Bouchard, one of the more conservative members of the Legislature, and nonprofit advocate Democrat Britney Wallesch.
The district, which covers a sliver of Cheyenne, much of eastern Laramie County and a portion of Goshen County, has been represented by a Republican since 2004. But if the money being raised by Wallesch is any indication, this year’s election could be a tight one.
Over the course of her campaign, Wallesch, who did not face a primary challenger, has raised roughly $73,000, with support from the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming Public Employees Association. Much of that was used on campaign signs, mailers, and TV and radio advertising.
Bouchard, meanwhile, had raised roughly $34,000, with a majority of his funding coming from individual donors. About two-thirds of those contributions came before the Aug. 18 primary election.
Senate District 8
Among local candidates, the only person ahead of Wallesch in campaign funding was incumbent Republican Affie Ellis, who first won her Senate District 8 seat in 2016.
During the course of the 2020 cycle, Ellis raised about $85,000 – far above most of her colleagues. Some of her donations came from political action committees, both in-state and out-of-state, including the HollyFrontier Corporation PAC and the Wyoming Mining Association.
Ellis’s challenger, former Democratic state representative James Byrd, raised far less, with roughly $8,000 in contributions over the course of the election cycle. Byrd, whose largest donation of $1,000 came from the Wyoming Education Association PAC, spent most of those contributions on signs and other campaign materials.
House District 8
In House District 8, which covers several neighborhoods in central Cheyenne, incumbent Republican Bob Nicholas raised roughly $13,000 over the course of this year’s election cycle. A majority of those contributions came from in-state political action committees representing organizations such as the Wyoming Education Association and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
His largest single contribution of $5,000 came from Wyoming Hope, a new political action committee chaired by former state Senate President Diemer True. The same group also donated to Ellis and other Republican incumbents facing serious challengers.
Nicholas did not raise as much as his opponent, Democrat Marcie Kindred, who raised approximately $33,000 throughout the year. In contrast, Kindred’s donations were largely smaller ones from individuals, though she also received contributions from political action committees representing the Wyoming Realtors Association and the state’s AFL-CIO chapter.
House District 11
House District 11, which covers neighborhoods in central and southeast Cheyenne, offers another race between an incumbent Republican and a female Democratic challenger. In that race, Jared Olsen, who was first elected to the seat in 2016, has raised approximately $41,000.
Contributions to Olsen’s campaign came from a fairly even mix of political action committees and individual donors, along with a $15,000 donation from his own family. Among the PACs that donated to him were the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association and the Wyoming Mining Association, and he also received individual donations from some of his colleagues, including Rep. Sue Wilson of Cheyenne, who is up for reelection but faces no challengers.
Olsen’s Democratic challenger, Amy Spieker, raised slightly less, with about $32,000, though her total number of donors was roughly three times Olsen’s. She also received a few donations from political action committees, including one from the Wyoming Public Employees Association.
House District 12
In House District 12, which covers part of south Cheyenne and extends to the southwest part of Laramie County, incumbent Republican Clarence Styvar had raised roughly $15,000, with contributions coming from mostly individual donors and a few political action committees, as well as about $2,000 from the candidate himself.
Among the donations Styvar received was $1,000 from Foster and Lynnette Friess, a multimillionaire couple based in Jackson with an extensive history of donating to national GOP causes.
Styvar is facing a Democratic challenger in Lee Filer, who represented House District 12 in 2013 and 2014. With about $13,000 in contributions, Filer wasn’t far behind his opponent, gathering donations from political action committees for the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming Public Employees Association.
House District 41
House District 41, which covers much of central Cheyenne between Warren Avenue and Whitney Road south of Dell Range Boulevard, offers yet another competition between an incumbent Republican, Bill Henderson, and a female Democratic challenger, Rebecca Fields.
This election cycle, Henderson, who was first elected to the seat in 2016, has amassed roughly $34,000 in contributions, with roughly a third of those coming from the candidate himself.
Henderson received a handful of donations from other legislators, including Reps. Eric Barlow and Sandy Newsome, as well as support from the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, the Wyoming Mining Association and the Wyoming Hospital Association.
His contributions were far higher than those of Fields, who raised the least of any local candidate who filed a report, with about $6,300. Her donations came from a mix of individual donors and a few political action committees, including ones for the Wyoming Public Employees Association and the state’s AFL-CIO chapter.
House District 44
House District 44 is the only district in Laramie County with an incumbent Democrat: Sara Burlingame, who first won her seat in 2018. This election cycle, Burlingame has raised about $29,000 in total contributions. Virtually all of those donations came from about 250 individual donors, including House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly of Laramie.
Burlingame’s Republican challenger, John Romero-Martinez, had not filed a general election report with the Secretary of State’s office, despite the deadline being earlier this week.
The general election is next Tuesday, Nov. 3.