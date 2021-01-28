CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Library System is continuing to provide curbside pick-up and other library services in order to ensure that items, activities and resources are available to anyone who needs them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The library’s curbside pick-up service can be utilized to pick up books, movies, video games and other library items or to pick up weekly crafts and activities for children, according to a news release. Curbside pick-up is available any time the library is open, weather permitting. For more details about this service, go online to https://lclsonline.org/curbside/.
The library also offers on-demand document printing. Documents can be uploaded digitally on the library’s website and picked up in person or curbside at the libraries in Cheyenne, Burns or Pine Bluffs. To upload documents, go online to https://lclsonline.org/curbside-document-printing-form/. Black-and-white copies are 10 cents per page, and color copies are $1 per page.
While in-person events have not resumed at the library, and meeting rooms are still closed to the public, a variety of diverse events are available virtually. Participants of all ages can enjoy early literacy classes, bingo, trivia, music and more for free, along with a variety of take-home crafts or activities that can be picked up at the libraries in Cheyenne, Burns or Pine Bluffs or via the curbside pick-up service. To check out upcoming events, go online to https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
The library is also continuing to display art exhibits. The library’s current installation is “Textile Stories” by local artist Georgia Rowswell, and can be viewed any time the library is open.
Laramie County Library System remains dedicated to safely providing the community with access to materials, information and services. Computer Center access, notary services, reference assistance and book sales are all available seven days a week, and individuals may register for a new library card online. The Library Café is also open for business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To check out all of the library’s services, apply for a library card or review the hours of operation, visit the library website at LaramieCountyLibrary.org.
The library’s safety restrictions continue to ensure that no member of the public has been in the building without a mask. Floor stickers and visual cues are still in place to help visitors maintain 6 feet of social distance between themselves and other visitors and employees. Visits are still limited to one per day for up to three hours. The restrictions put in place by the library since reopening in June have proven to be effective at protecting visitors and employees.
The library will continue adapting its services for the duration of the pandemic, and is always willing to work with individuals in an effort to meet their needs.