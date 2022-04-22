CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Library Foundation seeks donations in return for swag, or products with both a coolness factor and some potential everyday uses.

On Thursday the foundation announced that it "is once again fundraising for the library’s Summer Reading Challenge."

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and the library foundation has some suggestions for a possible gift. The annual celebration of moms occurs this year on Sunday, May 8, according to the website of the Hallmark greeting cards company.

With that in mind, there are customizable Mother’s Day gifts from the foundation. "For a $100 donation, the library will provide a reusable tote bag containing a newly-released, surprise book based on your genre of choice, coffee from Dazbog Coffee North or tea from the Hawthorn Tree, homemade treats from the Library Café, and a Mother’s Day greeting card," the organization said in a news release.

It noted that all such monies will help fund the county library’s Summer Reading Challenge, which itself is about "ensuring that young readers stay engaged and inspired throughout the summer."

To buy such a Mother’s Day gift, you can go to lclsonline.org/mothers-day-bags, until Sunday, May 1, which is a week before the big day. The presents then can be picked up from the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6.

