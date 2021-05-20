CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Library System invites the community to read for prizes and "Believe the imPAWsible" with its annual Summer Reading Challenge.
This year’s challenge allows you to log reading, track progress, collect tickets and earn badges, all from your computer or phone using Beanstack, a mobile app and website that makes summer reading more engaging.
Registration for the pet-themed challenge begins Friday, May 21 at https://lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021/. The challenge is free and does not require a library card for participation. Children, teens and adults are all welcome to register and participate.
Participants are challenged to read 1,200 minutes by Aug. 16 to earn their completion prize pack, which includes a free book for children and teens thanks to a generous donation from RE/MAX Capitol Properties and a library pint glass for adults. Completion prize packs can be picked up in-person at the library’s prize tent or using curbside pick-up beginning July 1. For every 100 minutes a participant reads, they will also collect 10 raffle tickets to enter into drawings for fun prizes such as LEGO® sets, laptops, local gift cards and more.
Participants who reach their goal before Aug. 16 are encouraged to continue their summer reading by participating in Read for a Cause. For every additional 100 minutes read and logged in Beanstack, Frontier Veterinary Clinic will make a donation to Cheyenne Animal Shelter in honor of the pet-themed challenge.
The library is also offering fun in-person and virtual events to accompany the Summer Reading Challenge, including free book clubs, take-home crafts, outdoor activities and more. Find a full list of events at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
For more information, call 307-634-3561, or visit www.LaramieCountyLibrary.org.