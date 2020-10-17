CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System announced Friday that it was honored recently with the Compassion-In-Action Award from Compassionate Cheyenne.
The award, which seeks to recognize organizations or individuals who are helping foster compassion throughout the community, acknowledged the library’s efforts to welcome and support everyone in the Laramie County community. The award extends to all library facilities, including the libraries in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs and the bookmobile.
Ed Boenisch nominated the library, and Beth Howard, a member of the Compassionate Cheyenne working group, presented the award during a small ceremony at the library.
“The library, like many others in the country, has consistently opened its doors to the homeless and those in need of support,” Howard said. “The Board of Directors and the executive director and all employees have committed to this compassionate service and have made it a priority through staff training. Without this longterm commitment, those in our community who find themselves on the margins would not have these comprehensive services, caring and support.”
Boenisch’s nomination also cited the library’s modern computer lab, which provides access to the internet for all library visitors, and an abundance of library resources available for free to those in the community. Howard went on to recognize the library’s efforts in serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing contactless pickup of library items and by safely reopening its building.
Executive Director Carey Hartmann accepted the award certificate, along with a $100 donation from the Sunrise Rotary Club, with funds provided by RBC Wealth Management. Hartmann said the award was extremely meaningful for Laramie County Library System.
“All employees at the library care deeply about the people that we serve,” Hartmann said, and then she added that having the library’s efforts acknowledged during these difficult times meant a great deal.