CHEYENNE – The local library system has done away with all fines, it was just announced.
By a previous vote of its board, the "Laramie County Library System is now fine free!" So noted a Tuesday news release from LCLS.
The fine-free move is retroactive, the library system said, so those who owe money have had those debts eliminated. The action, which does not eliminate charges for lost or damaged items, comes with additional leniency for checking out various materials. Communities across the country have, in recent years, been scaling back some municipal fines.
“Removing fines and fees will assist those in our community who are most in need of free and easy access to library materials," said Laramie County Librarian Carey Hartmann in the written announcement. "The families and individuals this will most impact are those who value engagement and growth, but have to make difficult decisions on where and how to spend money. We are dedicated to eliminating barriers.”
In other changes, there will no longer be a checkout fee for video games and DVDs, and these items can be used for seven days at a time, LCLS said. Television series are free to watch, "with an extended loan period of 21 days. In addition, there is no longer a fee to utilize meeting room equipment such as AV carts and projectors."
"The library will continue to block borrowing privileges for accounts that owe more than $10, have lost or damaged items or have been sent to collections," noted an accompanying website. Details on the length of checkout periods can be found online at lclsonline.org/services/loanperiods.
On April 26 at a board meeting, LCLS directors voted to stop collecting most fines and fees, following a 45-day public comment period, a library spokesperson recounted Wednesday. "Due to the changes that were needed in the library software, the date to implement the policy was August 1," wrote the representative, Kasey Mossey, in her email answering the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's questions.
Then on June 28, the library system's board "voted to forgive all fines that were not related to lost or damage(d) material," wrote LCLS Community & Media Relations Manager Mossey in her email. "Both votes were unanimous" in June and in April.
The library system's budget won't take much of a hit. Fines and fees were less than 1% of the overall budget in 2021 and 2022, according to Mossey.
Questions are directed to 307-634-3561 or service desks at the libraries. More details are at lclsonline.org/finefree.
The online version of this article has been updated with comments from LCLS.
