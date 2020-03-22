CHEYENNE – Due to continued concerns over COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of the community, Laramie County Library System has announced it will remain closed until at least April 3.
This closure applies to all library facilities, including Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, The Library Café, Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library and the bookmobile.
All library programs and events will be canceled until May 31, as well as all community meetings in all facilities. For events and meetings that are not part of the library’s programming, please contact the event organizer, not the library, for further information. Overdue fines will be suspended during this three-week closure. Items may still be returned to the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, Burns Branch Library or Pine Bluffs Branch Library.
The Laramie County Library System Board will continue to reassess the library services offered during this closure on a weekly basis. Below are some resources and services available during this closure:
· Wifi services are live at all facilities and can be accessed from a vehicle in the Cheyenne library’s parking lot or in front of the branch libraries using a personal device.
· eBooks can be accessed by downloading the CloudLibrary app from Google Play or the Apple Store.
· Gowyld.net provides access to other resources such as eMagazines and databases using a library card number and PIN.
· To access and print tax forms, go to irs.gov/forms. If individuals are unable to print tax forms from home, they can go to https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/forms-and-publications-by-us-mail and order them. Individuals can also call the library for assistance with printing and mailing tax forms.
The library will be taking phone calls between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, to answer reference questions and to connect you to other resources within the community. Updates to available services during this closure will be posted at www.lclslonline.org.
Updated information will be available at www.lclslonline.org or call 307-634-3561.