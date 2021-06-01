CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System’s meeting rooms are now operating at full capacity, according to a news release.
Community members are invited to book the Cottonwood Room, Willow Room, Windflower Room or Sunflower Room for their meetings, events, presentations and more. With equipment such as projectors, microphones and pianos available for check out, the library’s meeting rooms are versatile to meet any organization’s needs.
To reserve a meeting room and find a full list of available amenities, go online to https://lclsonline.org/services/meetingrooms/.
All seating that was removed throughout the facility to enforce social distancing has now been replaced, along with tables and book displays. Some seating has been added back to The Library Café, as well. The Commons, a communal gathering space on the first floor, is open and available for use. Board games, puzzles, coloring sheets and the library’s large chess board are now all available to enjoy throughout the building.
My Library Place and the interactive bookmobile, just outside the Early Literacy Center on the second floor, are also open to the public. The indoor play place is specially designed to help teach early literacy skills and capture children’s imagination as they explore the interactive area. The library’s Early Literacy Center will reopen on July 1. Children and parents are also invited to pick up interactive crafts, event kits or Summer Reading Program cards from the second floor during their visit.
Masks are recommended for library visitors, especially for those who are not vaccinated. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org to discover everything the library has to offer.