CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Library System is now offering the Libby app by OverDrive for ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, videos and comics.
The easy-to-use app provides library cardholders with access to a suite of digital materials from their phones, tablets, computers or other e-reader devices, such as Kindles, Nooks and Kobos.
Libby allows users to listen to audiobooks in their car, download materials for offline use, and sync loans, bookmarks, notes and reading progress across all their devices.
Libby works with Apple iOS 9+, Android 5.0+, Windows computers, Mac computers and Chromebooks. Libby also integrates with ereaders, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Sonos speakers. The new app offers features such as estimated wait times for holds; an intuitive, built-in e-reader and audiobook player; book samples and customizable search preferences.
The free app provides access to thousands of items in Virtual Library of Wyoming’s digital collection. All of Laramie County Library System’s digital items are on checkout on Libby for 14 days, excluding videos, which check out for seven. Up to 10 total items can be checked out on Libby at a time, and Libby automatically returns items so that users do not have to worry about late fines.
More information on Libby, along with helpful instructions for use can be found at https://lclsonline.org/services/libby/.