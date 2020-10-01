CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System recently announced it is now offering checkout of Nintendo Switch games, including “Animal Crossing,” “Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe” and “Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”
Like other video games in the library’s collection, Nintendo Switch games can be checked out for $2, with a loan period of four days. Library cardholders can check out up to two games at a time on one card. The games are all located in the Audiovisual section on the first floor of the library, and they can be checked out at any self-checkout station or by placing a hold and utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service.
Laramie County Library System Audiovisual Coordinator Bobby Phillipps spearheaded the effort and worked with the library’s teen services coordinator, Andrew Asquith, who created an entirely unique design on the 3D printer to keep the game cartridges in the library’s locking checkout cases.
“Many of our patrons were asking us to carry Nintendo Switch games,” Phillipps said in a news release. “And we’re so excited to be able to provide (that to) them. We hope these games make life a little brighter for those staying home for work or school, as well as for those who want to try out a game before shelling out full price to buy it. The library will continue adding Switch games to the collection, and we will be getting games for the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles that come out in November.”
Contact Kasey Mosey at 307-773-7225 or kmossey@lclsonline.org for more information. For general library information, call 307-634-3561 or go online to www.LaramieCountyLibrary.org.